Hutchings College and Career Academy's Daylen Lomeli continues to add to her impressive resume

MACON, Georgia — Hutchings College and Career Academy celebrated a Macon student's accomplishments

Westside High School senior and Hutchings College and Career Academy student Daylen Lomeli received the state's College and Career Academy Student of the Year award Friday morning.

Lomeli was surprised with the award by staff members of both Westside High, Hutchings Academy, and her mother.

She is completing her certified nursing assistant and EMT pathways, and has already earned 45 dual enrollment credit hours.

Lomeli discussed what the award means to her and how Hutchings has helped her along the way.

"Honestly, just the recognition of knowing that all your hard work has paid off," Lomeli said, "Like, that's the most important thing to me. Everybody here perseveres. They want to be in their careers. Everybody here is so passionate about what they do and I just love being here."