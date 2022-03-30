Bibb County code enforcement investigation deems Miga Villa Apartments unsafe to live

According to Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore, code enforcement found violations at Miga Villa that make the complex unsafe for residents.

MACON, Ga. — People at Macon's Miga Villa Apartments might be moving out sooner than expected.

According to Bibb County, their code enforcement department finished their investigation on Tuesday.

Now, the county says the buildings are unsafe to live in.

13WMAZ went back to the complex Wednesday to figure out what will happen to people living there and how they can find help.

They include leaking roofs, severe mold, outdated electrical systems, and more, which means that around 35 people are scrambling to find temporary housing.

The county has asked for help from the Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council.

"They wanted to reach out to us and provide services to those who need it," said program director Carlton Williams.

Williams says they'll try to find housing for as many people as they can, but those people must meet requirements.

"Well, first off, the property has to be condemned, so that would make them homeless. Once it's condemned, then they cannot be over the financial guidelines for community development block grant. If they are eligible, we try to work with them for rapid rehousing," said Williams.

Many people living at Miga Villa Apartments say the EOC contacted them Tuesday saying that they'll be moved into temporary housing like hotels for one month if they need it. So far, 19 families have reached out for help and will be asked to move soon, but many residents say that they're concerned about what they're going do next after their hotel stay is over.

Williams said, "Right now is the end of the month. A lot of them do not have the financial means to relocate because they're on fixed incomes."

He says they've left fliers at the apartments for anyone who needs housing help, but they can only do so much.

"Tenants said that there's approximately 40 residents here, so we've only touched half of them," Williams stated.