The district was only able to fulfill requests to go from virtual to in-person based on the space available while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

MACON, Ga. — After 8 weeks of virtual learning, Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones is moving forward with plans to start phasing students back to in-person classes.

"We started hearing from some parents saying that we want my child to be remote all the time, or I have my child wanting now to be face-to-face, and so we said, we will give you that option, but it's going to have to be a one-for-one exchange," Jones said.

In late September, they allowed parents to choose a different learning option than what they picked over the summer.

"We had about 1,200-1,500 students in that second go round, said they wanted to become face to face and we're just not able to accomplish that," Jones said.

They did approve 400 requests based on space while keeping their class sizes between 15-18 students.

"We want to continue to maintain the social distance that we have between desk and students inside the school. So, we were never going to be able to approve them all, but we were going to be able to let some students get in when other students came out," Jones said.

Preschool through 2nd grade, sixth and ninth grade students will return on campus November 9th. The rest will return the following week.

Jones asks parents with kids in different grade levels to hold tight for that short period.

"At one point parents were having to take care of two kids, maybe we've cut it down to one, so it's not as bad as it was and it's only for a week. If a parent says I just can't do it, then keep the child home for that first week, and then we'll still be able to bring them on board the second week," he said.

Jones says starting the phase in process before the holidays will give them a chance to adjust their plans as needed while students are away on Thanksgiving and Christmas break.

Students will return in person for four days out of the week. Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day.