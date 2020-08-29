In June, the church announced the festival would only have a drive-thru and carry out option, but decided to cancel because of the uncertainty of the pandemic

MACON, Ga. — The annual Central Georgia Greek Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release from the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.

The release says the festival chairs met several times in the past few months to decide on whether or not to hold the festival. Organizers came to the decision to cancel "not only for our parishioners, but the community of Central Georgia as well."

In June, the church announced the festival would only have a drive-thru and carry out option, but because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, they came to the conclusion that canceling the event was the best choice.