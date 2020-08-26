The goal of this event is to help strengthen family and community connections outside of the home.

MACON, Ga. — One local organization has find a way to help to make a difference in the communities around Central Georgia.

I Am King Foundation partnered with Grant's Eagles Nest to allow young men and their dads to fish while listening to a live band. Other activities were also offered such as basketball.

The organization started "Fishing With Dad" in early August. Marshall Talley, who serves as Executive VP of I Am King, says the organization is passionate about exposing future generations to a variety of opportunities.

I Am King Foundation, Inc. was founded by JacQuez Harris from Twiggs County.

The organization is designed to inspire young boys ages 5-18 to identify and believe the king within themselves.

Marshall Talley says they want to guide the youth while they're young.

"A lot of our kids, a lot of our young men in the community, need guidance. You know, they need the opportunity to sit down with an older gentleman, have a conversation about life, about different things that they go through throughout the day, and so the fishing event gives opportunity for that to happen," said Talley.