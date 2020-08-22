Back-to-school drive-thru giveaway held in Fort Valley

People had the opportunity to pick up book bags and masks.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A back-to-school drive-thru giveaway event was held in Fort Valley on Friday.

The Austin Theater Enrichment Arts Alliance and Nigel Talton partnered to give back to people from around the community.

People had the opportunity to pick up book bags, masks and even grab a quick snack.

The goal of the event was to show everyone in the community that the children should continue to be supported.

Everyone was encouraged to stay in their cars, and kids had to be present with adults. The event was held at First Baptist Church in Fort Valley.

Executive Director of Austin Theater Enrichment Arts Alliance Tisa Horton says they expected more than 500 people to show up.

She also says this is a time to love on the children in the community.