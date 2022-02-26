Maconites paint cherry blossoms onto windows to get ready for the 'Pinkest Party on Earth'

If you missed it, you can pull up and get your car painted on Saturday, March 5.

MACON, Ga. — There are signs of spring in Macon as cherry blossoms are painted onto car windows and windshields.

The countdown to the Pinkest Party on Earth has officially begun. It all started Saturday at the Acme Paint & Decorating Center on Riverside Drive and will happen again on March 5.

You can pull up to get your car painted anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. It starts at $10 per car.

Cherry Blossom artist Peggy Whyte says this is her 30th year painting these cars. She says she keeps doing it because of the people she gets to meet.

"One of my first customers this morning said 'I used to come here with my mom when I was a tiny girl and now I have my own children.' And she's still coming back, so it's like meeting old friends all the time. Wherever I go, someone is going to know me," said Whyte.

While you're getting your car decked out in pink blossoms, you can also pick up some boxes of your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

There are also some art and crafts vendors outside the center.