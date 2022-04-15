Macon's Daybreak plans to celebrate their volunteers and the difference they make

Daybreak will be spending National Volunteers Week shining a light on and thanking their volunteers for all their hard work.

MACON, Ga. — This Sunday marks the beginning of National Volunteer Week.

From April 17 to April 23, volunteers will be celebrated throughout the nation, including in Macon.

Daybreak will praise their volunteers by using the theme, "Volunteers Make a Profound Difference."

They plan on hanging pictures of their volunteers and have a small gathering on Wednesday to celebrate them.

Sister Theresa Sullivan, Director of Macon's Daybreak, says, "Without volunteers, what we do diminishes," emphasizing the difference their volunteers make each day.

"It's like a puzzle. Each person comes with their gifts and talents, and together, we're able to make this beautiful experience called Daybreak, where people who are having hard times in life can feel welcome and encouraged to take the next steps in their lives," Sullivan said.

Daybreak and many other organizations are in need of more volunteers.

Sister Sullivan says that Daybreak needs around 10 people for morning and evening shifts. Available positions at Daybreak include showers, laundry, café, front desk, participant check-in, and the tech room. Available hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The organization prefers that volunteers give two or more hours when volunteering.