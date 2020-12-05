WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in custody for a shooting that happened after a house party in Warner Robins.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, 37-year-old Michael Turner was arrested after a brief foot chase around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers found he was in possession of a handgun during his arrest, so he faces an added charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on top of aggravated assault.

Those charges stem from a shooting that happened on Angela Avenue earlier that day.

Anthony Williams, 55, told police there was a party at his home and that he was cleaning up after everyone left when an armed man came up to him.

He tried to get away, but was shot in the leg. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Det. Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380.

RELATED HEADLINES

Warner Robins man charged with killing his girlfriend

Warner Robins Police investigating two weekend shootings