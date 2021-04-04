Man found dead on Arrowhead Park trail at Lake Tobesofkee

At this time, officers don't suspect foul play.

MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead Sunday after going missing last week at Arrowhead Park at Lake Tobesofkee.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the man's body was found along the bike trail at the park.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified him as James Cohen, who was reported missing to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office last week, and says his family has been notified.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, his truck was abandoned by the water.