Man killed in Crawford County single car accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after a single car accident.

Sheriff Lewis Walker says it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Georgia Route 42 South near Mathews Road.

Walker says a 54-year-old man driving a 1996 Honda Civic crashed. He was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner Sheldon Mattox. No one else was in the vehicle.

The Sheriff says the name of the victim is being withheld while they work to notify the family.

The Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of this accident.