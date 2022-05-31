Man wanted for Fort Valley homicide now in custody

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Valley is now in custody after more than two weeks on the run.
According to a news release, 26-year-old Tyler Jones was arrested Tuesday by US Marshals and the Fort Valley Police Department.
Jones is now charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Those charges are connected to a fatal shooting that happened on Edward Street on Saturday, May 14.
Officers were called to the scene for a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
The man, 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.
Anyone with information can call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.
