Man wanted for Fort Valley homicide now in custody

He was wanted for a fatal shooting that happened on Edward Street on May 14.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Valley is now in custody after more than two weeks on the run.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Tyler Jones was arrested Tuesday by US Marshals and the Fort Valley Police Department.

Jones is now charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Those charges are connected to a fatal shooting that happened on Edward Street on Saturday, May 14.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man, 37-year-old Brandon Goodwin, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Anyone with information can call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.