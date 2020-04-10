Meet the two candidates running for the District One Seat for Monroe County Commission

Lemarcus Davis and Larry Evans are the two candidates running for the Monroe County Commissioner District One Seat

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Election Day is a month away and in Monroe County, Lemarcus Davis and Larry Evans are running for the District One County Commissioner seat.

Evans has held the the Monroe County Commissioner District One Seat for 34 years and formerly worked for Norfolk Southern. He has served on the Commission since 1987.

Davis was born and raised in Forsyth. He currently works for Georgia Power and is a Forsyth Chamber of Commerce Monroe graduate and a Middle Georgia Regional Commission Academy for Economic Development graduate.

13WMAZ spoke with both candidates to find out why they believe they deserve your vote and what they plan to do if elected.

What qualifies you to run for the Monroe County Commissioner District One seat?

Davis: I have a passion for service. I've done community service in this county for years and I feel like it's time for a fresh voice in order to continue to elevate Monroe County. I will be fair, I'm honest and I'm very approachable. I will work diligently with the citizens of Monroe County to come up with solutions and continue to make Monroe County the great county that it is.

Evans: I am a retired railroad administrator, I have a B.A. in business administration and management. I am a U.S Army Vietnam veteran, and I've been on the commission for the past 34 years. I've gotten a lot of experience. I'm a good listener, I listen to everybody's problems and I sit down, and I'm objective so that I can be fair about everything.

What are the biggest issues in Monroe County and how do you plan to use this position to fix them?

Evans: Good paying jobs. Also the other issues faced is getting water and internet to all the citizens of Monroe County. We're investing $20 million right now in the expansion of water. We have two companies that are putting in proposals right now for us to put fiber optics throughout the county.

Davis: The biggest issues that Monroe County is facing at this moment are water, internet and jobs. I will continue to work with the current commissioners and the citizens of Monroe County by partnering with them and coming up with the best solutions in Monroe County. Also, I want to ensure Monroe County economic success and financial stability.

Is there anything else that you want to say to residents of Monroe County?

Davis: I'm urging the citizens to get out and vote on November 3. The time is now to vote Lemarcus Davis as your next County commissioner for District One, Monroe County.

Evans: Our services we think are the best, but we can improve, and I will work to do that as best as I can if I'm re-elected. Thank you very much.