2 men charged after shootout at Milledgeville pub

The shooting left four people injured last Saturday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police investigators said Friday they secured warrants for two men believed to be involved in a shooting last weekend that left four people injured.

The two men, identified as 28-year-old Marquis Whipple and 34-year-old George Washington, were among the injured.

They’re now charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Police say more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information can call the Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.

CASE HISTORY

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Columbia Pub and Billiards. When they got to the scene, they found Whipple outside the bar with a gunshot wound.

Police then received reports of three other people with gunshot wounds being treated at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin.

Investigators said Whipple and Washington got into a fight and fired at each other; two bystanders were also hit by gunfire.

Now, the two men are charged.

