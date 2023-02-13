Mental Health Monday: Getting through Valentine's Day

The season of love isn't lovely for everyone but there are ways to help.

MACON, Ga. — Valentine's Day is almost upon us. While it's all about love for many people for others it's about love lost.

"He helped me raise her and my first grandbaby," Rosalind James said.

James is talking about her valentine from last year, Arthur Gibson, the same man her daughter Stephanie James considered a special part of her life.

"He was like a father figure for me. There was not a time I needed him and he wasn't there for me," Stephanie James said.

Valentine's Day for them looks different this year since it's their first without Gibson.

Counselor Gloria Cisse says there are plenty of people excited for the love- filled day, but there are also people that may feel differently.

"Those who have lost someone and depending on how long that person has been gone they may be feeling very very sad right now," Cisse said.

She says February 14 can mentally impact single people too since they may feel left out, and that can turn into a bigger problem.

"It can lead to depression, but that would be a long term negative impact of not having someone in your life and really wanting that," Cisse said.

She adds it's important to remember it's just one day and try to focus on the joyful times you've had with a loved one's that are no longer in your life. Cisse says to also remember yourself on the day.

"You can celebrate and be your own valentine. Buy a gift for yourself! Send yourself a bouquet of flowers," Cisse said.

For Stephanie and her mom they plan to remember the good times when Arthur Gibson was their valentine.