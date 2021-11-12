Middle Georgia State University hosts FIRST Lego League Challenge Regional Tournament

Twenty-four teams of middle schoolers from around the region put their homemade robots to the test. Viewers could watch as they raced their robots around obstacle courses.

"They're actually programming robots and we have children as young as fourth graders. This tournament is from fourth grade to eight grade, so we run the whole gamut. We have students that have been doing this for years and we have brand new teams," said Assistant Director and Judge Angelica Biek.