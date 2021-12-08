Milledgeville man charged after bomb threat at Georgia College

The school says the suspect was employed by a food service company contracted for campus dining services.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville man is facing a charge of terroristic threats after a bomb threat at the Georgia College student union building Wednesday.

According to a news release, the GBI and Georgia College Public Safety arrested 28-year-old Wilson Harper Jr. The school says Harper was employed by Sodexo, a food service company contracted for campus dining services.

The investigation began around 8 a.m. after a threat was called in. The Maxwell Student Union building was evacuated as campus law enforcement and GBI responded.

A canine unit did a sweep of the building, which found NO explosive devices.