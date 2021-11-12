Milledgeville police arrest, charge man in fatal US 441 crash

35-year-old Trey Aaron Ramage is charged with Reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and two counts of homicide by motor vehicle

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police have arrested a man in a fatal accident that happened on US 441 Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Milledgeville Police Department's page, 35-year-old Trey Aaron Ramage was driving south on North Columbia Street when he crossed over the center lane into the inside northbound lane and hit a car driven by 48-year-old Kelly Lee Butler, of Hancock County, killing him.

Friday, Ramage was arrested and taken to the Baldwin County jail where he is charged with Reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and two counts of homicide by motor vehicle 1st degree (felony).