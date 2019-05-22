BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday mornings in May we're taking you to four beautiful locations in Central Georgia to watch the sunrise.

In the past few weeks, we've been to Yoder's Restaurant in Montezuma, Lake Juliette in Monroe County, and Coleman Hill in Macon.

Our final featured sunrise snap location takes us to Lake Sinclair. The lake sits between Milledgeville and Eatonton, and spills into Baldwin, Putnam, and Hancock Counties.

There's over 15,300 acres and around 500 miles of shoreline available for fishing, swimming, jet-skiing and boating. Fishing tournaments are not uncommon either. 

If you'd rather stay on land, Little River Campgrounds and cabin rentals are available. Several restaurants like Aubri Lane's and Jackson's Restaurant and Bar are close nearby too.

The lake was primarily used by Georgia Power, but they demolished the coal plant near it in back in 2017.

RELATED: Demolition of Georgia Power plant continues with controlled implosion

You can find Lake Sinclair along U.S. Highway 441 North in Milledgeville.

Thank you so much for all of your sunrise snap submissions! You can continue to send us sunrise as well as sunset pictures to our Facebook page.

WEEK 1: SUNRISE SNAPS | Yoder's Restaurant in Montezuma

WEEK 2: SUNRISE SNAPS | Lake Juliette in Monroe County

WEEK 3: SUNRISE SNAPS | Coleman Hill Park in Macon

PHOTOS | Your Sunrise Snaps!
01 / 103
Monroe County
02 / 103
Lake Sinclair
03 / 103
Byron
04 / 103
Bleckley County
05 / 103
06 / 103
Grovania
07 / 103
Dublin, Georgia
08 / 103
Macon, Georgia
09 / 103
Americus, Georgia
10 / 103
11 / 103
Warner Robins
12 / 103
Warner Robins
13 / 103
Howard
14 / 103
Howard, Georgia
15 / 103
Fort Valley
16 / 103
Macon
17 / 103
Forsyth
18 / 103
19 / 103
Elko, Georgia
20 / 103
21 / 103
22 / 103
23 / 103
Warner Robins
24 / 103
25 / 103
Howard
26 / 103
27 / 103
28 / 103
29 / 103
Rutland High School
30 / 103
Ivey, Georgia
31 / 103
Cochran, Georgia
32 / 103
33 / 103
34 / 103
35 / 103
36 / 103
37 / 103
Carrollton, Georgia
38 / 103
39 / 103
Centerville, Georgia
40 / 103
41 / 103
Daytona, Florida
42 / 103
43 / 103
44 / 103
45 / 103
46 / 103
47 / 103
Macon, Georgia
48 / 103
Macon, Georgia
49 / 103
Haynesville, Georgia
50 / 103
Macon, Georgia
51 / 103
Cordele, Georgia
52 / 103
Bleckley Memorial Hospital
53 / 103
Warner Robins, Georgia
54 / 103
Warner Robins, Georgia
55 / 103
Macon, Georgia
56 / 103
Cochran, Georgia
57 / 103
Macon, Georgia
58 / 103
Warner Robins
59 / 103
Lake Juliette, Georgia
60 / 103
Wilkinson County
61 / 103
Dexter, Georgia
62 / 103
Warner Robins, Georgia
63 / 103
Chester, Georgia
64 / 103
65 / 103
Macon
66 / 103
Perry, Georgia
67 / 103
68 / 103
Byromville
69 / 103
Byron
70 / 103
Forsyth
71 / 103
Grovania, Georgia
72 / 103
Warner Robins
73 / 103
Dudley, Georgia
74 / 103
Perry, Georgia
75 / 103
Dudley, Georgia
76 / 103
Byron, Georgia
77 / 103
Forsyth
78 / 103
Cedargrove, Georgia
79 / 103
80 / 103
Elko, Georgia
81 / 103
Warner Robins, Georgia
82 / 103
Rutland High School in Macon, Georgia
83 / 103
Oglethorpe, Georgia
84 / 103
85 / 103
Dodge County
86 / 103
87 / 103
Macon
88 / 103
Fort Valley
89 / 103
90 / 103
Lake Sinclair
91 / 103
Gordon
92 / 103
Lake Sinclair
93 / 103
Dudley
94 / 103
Gray
95 / 103
Warner Robins
96 / 103
Lake Sinclair
97 / 103
Dublin
98 / 103
Lake Tobesofkee
99 / 103
Lake Sinclair
100 / 103
101 / 103
Lake Sinclair
102 / 103
Lake Sinclair
103 / 103
Unadilla