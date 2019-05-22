BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday mornings in May we're taking you to four beautiful locations in Central Georgia to watch the sunrise.

In the past few weeks, we've been to Yoder's Restaurant in Montezuma, Lake Juliette in Monroe County, and Coleman Hill in Macon.

Our final featured sunrise snap location takes us to Lake Sinclair. The lake sits between Milledgeville and Eatonton, and spills into Baldwin, Putnam, and Hancock Counties.

There's over 15,300 acres and around 500 miles of shoreline available for fishing, swimming, jet-skiing and boating. Fishing tournaments are not uncommon either.

If you'd rather stay on land, Little River Campgrounds and cabin rentals are available. Several restaurants like Aubri Lane's and Jackson's Restaurant and Bar are close nearby too.

The lake was primarily used by Georgia Power, but they demolished the coal plant near it in back in 2017.

RELATED: Demolition of Georgia Power plant continues with controlled implosion

You can find Lake Sinclair along U.S. Highway 441 North in Milledgeville.

Thank you so much for all of your sunrise snap submissions! You can continue to send us sunrise as well as sunset pictures to our Facebook page.

WEEK 1: SUNRISE SNAPS | Yoder's Restaurant in Montezuma

WEEK 2: SUNRISE SNAPS | Lake Juliette in Monroe County

WEEK 3: SUNRISE SNAPS | Coleman Hill Park in Macon