Monroe County Middle to go virtual for week before Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 exposure

The call comes after a number of students and staff were exposed to COVID-19.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Middle School will switch to virtual learning for the week of November 16 to 20 due to students and staff being exposed to and diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a release from Monroe County schools, some students and staff have been exposed within the last two weeks.

The school will move from in-person learning to virtual instruction starting Monday, November 16. The virtual learning will continue for five school days, with in-person classes starting back on Monday, November 30, following the week long Thanksgiving break.

The call was made by the Board of Education during an emergency called board meeting held Saturday.

All in-person classes will continue at Mary Persons High School, all three elementary schools and the Monroe Achievement Center, according to the release.