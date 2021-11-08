Most Houston County homeowners facing tax hike

This year's millage rate stays the same, but property values rose for 90 to 95 percent of the homeowners -- which means higher tax bills.

PERRY, Ga. — Houston County's tax rate will stay the same this year -- but most property owners will see higher bills anyway.

That's because the county appraisers set new and higher property values this year.

On Wednesday, county commissioners set the county millage rate at 9.935 mills, same as last year's.

That means if your home value goes up, so will your tax bill.

If your home value stayed the same, your taxes will, too.

Chief Appraiser James Moore says values rose this year for 90 to 95 percent of Houston homeowners, so they should expected higher tax bills.

Because values are rising, county commissioners could have offset that by "rolling back" the tax rate.