'It's sad, it's senseless': Mother of Macon homicide victim talks months after son's death

In March, La'Terry Kendrick was killed outside of a convenience store on Houston Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon family is still looking for justice after a homicide back in March.

Demetrius Kendrick says March 25, 2020, was the worst day of her life.

"I just remember getting a lot of phone calls while I was riding, trying to hurry up and get to the medical center. I didn't really know what was going on in the moment, but once I got there, my cousin and his best friend filled me in on what was going on," she said.

Her son, 24-year-old La'Terry Kendrick, was shot and killed on Houston Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Kendrick says her family is hurt and still trying to figure out a way to cope.

"We have our ups and downs, some days I'm fine, some days I'm not. But I think we're holding together pretty good though," she said.

La'Terry Kendrick was Macon's tenth homicide of the year. Since then, there's been 26 more. His mother says she's tired of all the gun violence.

"It's sad, it's sad, it's senseless. I mean they just need to put these guns down, pick up a book. Too many young kids dying these days, it's just sad," she said.

With 36 homicides so far this year, she says there's one positive way for other families to carry on.

"I feel your pain, but I think you should come check these rallies out, because it's very encouraging," she said. "It gives you strength to talk about it. The best thing to do is talk about it, and I pray for everyone that's lost a loved one for no reason."

As we get closer to the five month anniversary of her son's death, Kendrick says she wants people to remember him for the man, and father, that he was.

"He and his son were like best friends. He's very caring, loving, supportive, he's an angel. He's a very good man. And his son is going to turn out to be just like him," Kendrick said.

With a portrait of La'Terry in her home, Kendrick says she won't rest until there's justice for her son.

The investigator on the case says there are no new leads.