Nonprofit group gives out 5K masks in Macon

The Power of Life Foundation is traveling the southeast giving away thousands of masks at each stop.

The Power of Life Foundation gave away thousands of masks on Saturday morning in Macon.

With health officials urging people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, the nonprofit group wanted to make sure people in the community have masks.

The giveaway was from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tubman Museum in downtown Macon.

People could drive through the parking lot to get as many masks as they needed.

The foundation is donating close to 2,000 additional masks to area organizations.

They also accept donations to help them continue their mission. Other stops include Atlanta, Florida, and Alabama.

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.