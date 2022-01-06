US Olympian giving swim lessons at Dublin water park

U.S. Olympian Maritza McClendon says she's involved because she wants people to understand the importance of swim safety.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Kids in Dublin can get free professional swimming lessons this weekend, but they're not from just any professional...

U.S. Olympian Maritza McClendon is a 2004 silver medalist and the first African American female to make the U.S. Olympic swim team.

She is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, which is hosting a Splash Bash in Dublin this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing is we're heading into summer. We want to make sure that we don't continue to add to those statistics and we want to reduce them," she said.