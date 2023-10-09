One dead in an overnight crash on Interstate 75

Officers are investigating the crash on Interstate 75 near Rocky Creek Road.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 75 near Rocky Creek Road. Deputies say it happened just after midnight Monday morning.

A Toyota Prius driving south in the northbound lanes crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado driving north. Then, an 18-wheeler hit the pick-up truck on the interstate.

Deputy Corner Ronnie Miley pronounced the driver of the Toyota Prius dead on the scene. The driver of the Silverado is hospitalized.

Interstate 75 has reopened since the crash occurred and will not affect the Monday morning commute.