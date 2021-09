GDOT says it may take several hours for the site of the wreck to be cleared

MACON, Ga. — A wreck involving an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 475 North in west Bibb County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, it happened just north of Zebulon Road.

They say it may take until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday or later to clear the site.

So far, there is no word on possible injuries.

Drivers should take an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.

This story will be updated as we learn more.