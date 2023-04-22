Pan African festival underway at the Macon Centreplex

The festival is three days of fun, food and community, and the theme for this year is 'We are Family'.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Today marks day two of the Pan-African Festival over at the Macon Centreplex!

The festival is three days of fun, food and community, and the theme for this year is 'We are Family'.

Throughout the weekend festival goers can explore the dynamic and diverse cultures in African counties through music, dance, storytelling and more.

You could also take some of it home with you by buying from one of the many local vendors there.

African clothing, handcrafted jewelry, art, and even puzzles were for sale.

"I've only been to Macon a couple times, but I'm so glad I got to come out to this event, and really see the strength of the community as we celebrate blackness, black culture, African-ness, African culture. It's just been great to see the general consul of Nigeria here, to get witness & experience her culture," said Jamie Fisher.