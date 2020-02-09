The organization focuses on young men in the age range of 9-16 years old

MACON, Ga. — A Macon organization has found a way to help young men get jump-start on life.

The Fathers Among Men organization is hosting a camp this week that allow young men to develop skills for future opportunities.

Some of the skill sets that the organization focuses on are study and reading skills, how to solve mechanical issues like changing oil in vehicles, and much more.

The organization focuses on young men in the age range of 9-16 years old.

Not only do the young guys have the opportunity to learn new things that will help them in the future, but they’re also able to compete and win prizes.

One of the goal of this camp is show young men that it’s OK to say you need help and have pride in your abilities.

Organizer Fred Sterdivant says it’s very important build up young men in today's society.

"We have to always be builders -- we have build and build. I have a saying that I tell everybody, 'You have build until they cannot ignore you,' meaning that you got to continue to build until it’s so great that people that didn’t know what you had going on can see it," said Sterdivant.