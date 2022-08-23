Peach County announces safety measures including metal detectors at athletic events

Peach County is the latest school to enact such safety measures.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County School System is implementing new safety measures for athletic events this season.

According to Facebook post from Peach County Schools, people will have to go through metal detectors to enter sporting events, no bookbags, only clear plastic or vinyl bags will be allowed, and large group gatherings around bathrooms or concession stands will also be prohibited.

The release says gates will open an hour-and-a-half before all events in order to make the new security measures easier on eventgoers.

Jones County recently implemented metal detectors at games after a shooting at a Jones and Baldwin basketball game in December after a fight broke out.