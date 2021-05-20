Great Grads | Peach County High senior gets back on track after losing her mother to COVID-19

Jasmine was a star student for most of high school until she lost her mom to complications from COVID-19, but she raised her failing grades in her mother's memory.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Every morning this week, we're sharing why so many Central Georgia students are 'Great Grads.' Our four graduate takes us to Fort Valley.

Jasmine Blalock is finished walking the halls of Peach County High. She's a part of their class of 2021.

“I'm pretty excited. I'm ready for new adventures,” said Blalock.

She was a star student for most of high school with just one goal in mind.

“I wanted to be the first in my family to graduate with honors,” she said.

That dream started to fade after losing her mother to complications from COVID-19 in October. Her grades dropped to failing, and she just stopped showing up for school.

“The reason I was doing this was for her, and now that's she's gone there's no point,” recalled Blalock.

Her family is unique. She's one of six children who her mom, Cynthia, adopted and raised on her own. It's part of why Blalock was so close to her.

“Me and my mom, we're best friends. She taught me everything there was,” she said.

Luz Morales is Blalock's agriculture teacher, and one of her favorites. She remembers how difficult it was for the 17-year-old.

“I didn't think so early in my career would I see loss in such a close way,” said Morales. “So I did everything I could in my power to be supportive to her.”

Blalock said her aunt and her mom's best friend gave her the wake-up call she needed.

“They were like, 'What are you doing with yourself? Your mom taught you better. If your mom was here right now, you'd know this wouldn't be happening,'" said Blalock.

She went from failing almost all her classes to spending hours studying before and after school to get back on track.

“I got to do it for my mom, and I got my brother looking on me and I got to do it for him too,” she said.

Morales says she's inspired by Blalock's comeback.

“She has probably faced more obstacles than any of us this year, and yet she's what keeps us going, keeps us happy,” said Morales.

The admiration goes both ways. Blalock plans on majoring in Agriculture Education when she starts college in the fall.

“My mom would probably be like, ‘I know you're going to be off to doing great things.’ And just tell me she's proud of me and where I come from," she said.

Jasmine is set to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.