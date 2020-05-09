Dove season kicked off in Perry with 'cast and blast' event

Children 16 and under got to participate in a day full of fishing and hunting.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division kicked off opening day of dove season at Flat Creek Public Fishing Area in Perry with a "cast and blast" event on Saturday.

The event gave people from across Central Georgia an opportunity to fish and hunt.

Children 16 and under started their day at a kids fishing event. At noon, they headed to the dove field to finish out the day with a hunt.

One fisherman we spoke with says he enjoys the excitement with his kids.

"It's a great time. I mean, I grew up doing this and for me to be able to take my kids and watch them catch fish, it's even a lot more fun," he said.