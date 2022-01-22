Person in stable condition after being shot on Richmond Street in Macon

This incident is currently under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 856 Richmond Street in Macon.

According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday.

One victim was wounded in the shooting and was transported to the hospital.

They are currently in stable condition.

This incident is currently under investigation. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the victim.

13WMAZ will update when more information is available.