13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Evelyn

Evelyn is available for adoption from the Houston County Humane Society

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Evelyn is a lab mix. Kim Moore with the Humane Society of Houston County says she's 14 weeks old, and 18 to 20 pounds right now.

She could grow to be about 40 pounds so expect a midsized dog in your future if you want to take Evelyn home.

She is a puppy, so potty training is in progress. She would do best with a fenced yard.

"She's very quiet in the car. I have a crate in the car for her and she didn't make a sound the whole ride up," Moore said.

What kind of environments is Evelyn good in?

"She would be good with kids. Maybe not toddlers because she's still a puppy and excitable, she'd knock them over. Good with dogs, good with cats," Moore said.

She's not spayed yet. That happens around 6 months.

Evelyn's adoption fee costs $235.. You can apply to adopt her on humanesocietyofhoco.org.