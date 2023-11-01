Red Cross urges Central Georgians to donate blood for chance at Super Bowl tickets

MACON, Ga. — January marks National Blood Donor Month.
Wednesday, 13WMAZ headed to a blood drive on Lakeside Commons Drive in Bibb County.
The American Red Cross is partnering with Peyton Manning and the NFL to enter donors for a chance to win tickets to this year's Super Bowl.
You can also call or download their app to schedule an appointment.
The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood.
Retired nurse Rita Wilson says giving blood helps you as well as others in need.
"It's a good thing for you also because it can tell if your iron is low, or if you're having high-blood pressure issues, so come out and give blood. It saves lives," Wilson said.
One blood donation can save up to three lives.
The Red Cross says every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets.