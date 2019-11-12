WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans who will be using a Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) to access AAFES facilities, the commissary, and “various MWR activities” will have to provide several documents to register.

According to a release from Robins Air Force Base, the 78th Security Forces Pass and Registration Office has opened pre-registration for the VHIC.

The release says pre-registration will be open Monday to Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Visitor Control Center outside the Watson Boulevard gate until Dec. 27.

Starting on Jan. 1, veterans can use the VHIC to access the base once they’ve registered.

People who request a card must complete a criminal history background check.

Robins Air Force Base says people will need these items to register:

A state or federal issued ID

Proof of vehicle registration

Proof of vehicle insurance

Veterans Health Identification Card

Social Security Card

Anyone with questions can contact the 78th Security Forces Pass and Registration Office by calling (478) 222-1998.

