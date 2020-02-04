ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base reported their fifth confirmed COVID-19 case.

The base made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The base says this person lives in Monroe County.

So far, they've had residents in Houston and Henry Counties and people that live on the base itself test positive for coronavirus.

The base gives updates on their confirmed cases every day at 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Here's a timeline of when the base's confirmed cases were reported.

March 13: The base adjusted their gate procedure to limit contact between guards and motorists.

March 21: The base reported a Team Robins civilian was their first confirmed case of COVID-19. The base also declared a public health emergency.

March 23: The base reported their second confirmed case. These cases live in Houston and Henry counties. The next day, Col. Brian Moore gave an update on how the base is handling COVID-19 in a video posted to their Facebook page.

March 25: The base reported a third confirmed case and announced they are under Health Protection Condition: Charlie. The third case lived on the base itself, according to a Facebook post.

March 29: The base announced their fourth confirmed case. The base confirmed to WMAZ this person lives in Houston County.

