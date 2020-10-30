School of the Week: Stratford Academy

5th grade STEAM students are learning how to be entrepreneurs by creating and selling their own products for their Holiday Market project.

MACON, Ga. — Some Stratford Academy fifth grade students are learning how to be entrepreneurs through their Holiday Market project.

They’re part of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) program.

Their instructor, Holly Leskovics, is helping.

"I started it to show the kids every aspect of a business, so I start by giving them a sheet that's a product development sheet, and they come up with a company and they have to tell me the product that they're going to sell and then they have to go into details," Leskovics said.

"We had to write down like what we're making, our product's name, who's all making it, what items you need to make the product, how much it costs, how much you'll be spending...all that," said fifth grade student Elisa Aguirre.

She is making homemade earrings. Her classmate Tate Johnston is using computer software to design ornaments that will come to life through a 3D printer.

"If I grow up and get a computer job and make stuff on a computer it could help me cause I'll know what to make and stuff," Johnston said.

After the students finish making their products, they'll sell them on their website and at the school's Holiday Market before Christmas Break.

"They're putting their heart and soul into it, because they want to do it and they know the money is going to a good cause and these kids have a heart for that," Leskovics said.

All of the profits made from the market are going to buy gifts for kids at Macon's Methodist Home For Children.

The students will set up tables in the hallways to display and sell their finished products the week before Christmas Break.