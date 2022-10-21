Six people arrested for property crimes at ACE, Guitarras and other locations in Macon

The Sheriff's Office said the crimes occurred over a two-day period.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after damaging property at various locations in Macon over the course of two days, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were charged after two auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property incidents.

The crimes took place at the ACE Academy School, Adrian Apartments, Guitarras Mexican Restaurant, Express Oil Change, and at the Ashton Hall subdivision between October 18th and 19th.

The Sheriff's Office said they got reports of a group of people who were tearing up signs at ACE, damaging a food truck at Guitarras, knocking over a parked motorcycle, messing up several cars, and breaking and entering vehicles at the Adrian Apartments.

They are also suspected to be involved in breaking and entering and stealing another car at Express Oil Change on Forest Hill Road, and stealing another car from the Ashton Hall subdivision.

The two stolen cars were recovered, and one was found abandoned and stuck in the front yard of a house on Azalea Drive. The second car was involved in a chase and then recovered in the Atlanta area.

The people were caught on security cameras at several of the locations and identified from the footage.

On October 19, Bibb County Deputies were working a theft which led them to identify three of the suspects in the cases.

They tracked down a 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and 16-year-old at the Park Apartments on Northside Drive.

They tried to run, and after a short chase, the deputies arrested them.

They were interviewed by investigators, and all three were charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (2 counts) Theft by Taking Felony.-Auto.

They were then turned over to the Youth Detention Center.

On October 20, Bibb Deputies and members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit then identified three men that were also involved with the cases.

They found the men at the Clarion Hotel on Holiday Inn Drive. They also attempted to run, and after a chase on foot all three were arrested.

They were interviewed by investigators, and two of the men were transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The third man, a minor, was taken to the Youth Detention Center.

23-year-old Devin Courtney Smiley was charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony-Auto. Smiley is currently being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Hdywandus Hyminus Poole, age 17, was charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony-Auto. Poole is also being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The 16-year-old minor was also taken into custody. He was charged with Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft or Felony, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, and (two counts) Theft by Taking Felony- Auto. He was taken to the Youth Detention Center.

This is still an ongoing investigation and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 and ask to speak with the on-call Property Investigator or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.