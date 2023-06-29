STARBASE Robins helps students grow STEM skills

Thanks to an eight-week camp, students get hands on learning experience in science, technology, engineering, and math.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Most kids would run away from the idea of going back to class over summer vacation. But for the kids at STARBASE Robins STEM Adventure Summer Academy, they can't wait to learn something new every day.

For eight days, middle school students get to learn from experts in related fields, grow their skills with hands on projects, and try fun technologies.

On top of that, students work in teams to come up with an idea to solves a problem in their community

On Friday, students will pitch their idea to a panel of judges in a Shark Tank style presentation.

The winners walk away with $100 to share among the group, STARBASE Programs Project Manager Tangie Franks said.

Eight-grader Emory Sanford was looking for something fun to do this summer when she and her mom found out about the summer camp. She said it's a great way to make friends and discover new ways of learning.

Her team came up with the idea for a water filter that she described as fun and easily accessible to all.

"Our goal is to create a more fun and better filter for people around the world, and not only in Georgia but everywhere," Sanford said.

The program is funded by the Department of Defense, and about 80 STARBASE programs exist across the country but this one is unique because of it's location.

While STARBASE programs are usually held on military bases, this one is at the Museum of Aviation.

Fostering love for STEM in kids doesn't just stop at the summer camp. The organization has year-long events for students to attend called STEM Sparks in the fall and spring.