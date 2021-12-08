Stratford Academy 'Cars & Coffee' benefit to help family of student killed by lightning strike

This Saturday, Stratford Academy will host the Cars & Coffee car show in memory of Walker Bethune.

MACON, Georgia — People at Stratford Academy and around Macon are still paying tribute to a teen who died last month.

This Saturday, Stratford Academy will host the Cars & Coffee car show in memory of Walker Bethune.

The rising senior died after being struck by lightning while on vacation with his family in Florida.

The car show event will include food trucks, raffles, music, and a scholarship being given out in Bethune's name.

Stratford student and event organizer Weston White says it's only right to honor Bethune's legacy.

"It was devastating for the whole grade when the news broke," White said, "So I figured it might help a little bit, relieve some of the tension off of people around me and our classmates and even his family."