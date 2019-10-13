CORDELE, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Cordele is in custody Sunday.

Captain Andrew Roufs with the Cordele Police Department says 23-year-old Saevon Hill turned himself in to the Crisp County Jail, and investigators are on the way to interview him.

Hill was wanted for an armed robbery that happened Friday morning on Oakland Avenue.

The department says two suspects, 19-year-old Tatiyana Whithers and 21-year-old Javier West, robbed 23-year-old Gearius Hestle at his car at gunpoint, then drove off. Hestle followed the two in his car, and when the suspects stopped, one of them got out and allegedly shot at Hestle.

Whithers and West were already arrested in connection to the robbery Friday. They are both charged with armed robbery, and West has an additional charge of aggravated assault.

If you have any information about the robbery, you can call the Cordele Police Department at (229)-276-2921.

