3 arrested and one on the run for theft ring and pair of aggravated assaults in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Georgia — Three people were arrested in Jones County, and another is on the run after deputies attempted to serve warrants this week, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Monday at a house on Highway 57 for Adam Harlan Sindell.

The warrant was for an aggravated assault that happened on Jan. 2. Sindell and another man, Fredrick Rahn, are wanted in a separate assault on the same day.

A woman, Neila Lavender, was at the home when deputies arrived and had an outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property.

After Lavender was arrested, officers searched the house for Sindell. They found another woman and some minor children inside. The Department of Family and Children Services was called to the address due to conditions in the home.

The sheriff's office says Sindell and Rahn are the primary residents at the home.

Deputies found stolen trailers at the home that had been stolen from Bibb County, according to the release.

In addition to the stolen property, the house was illegally connected to power and water services, according to the sheriff.

Investigators determined a third man, Seth Clinton Arnold, was a part of the theft ring.

The theft ring spanned beyond Jones and Bibb Counties and into Twiggs and Wilkinson Counties.

Deputies chased Arnold from his home in Bibb County on Monday night. The chase went into Wilkinson County before he was arrested near Irwinton.

He faces charges stemming from the theft ring and the car chase.

Frederick Rahn was seen near Highway 57. Deputies arrested Rahn without incident for his outstanding warrants.