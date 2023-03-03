Two connected with Wren Avenue shooting charged with murder, street gang activity

On Thursday, both men attended a hearing where the charge was added.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has added charges to two men who were arrested in connection to a shooting on Wren Avenue in late February.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Raymond Nottingham of Warner Robins and 18-year-old Jadarrious Markell Sears from Macon in connection to a shooting that happened on Wren Avenue and Heron Street.

On Thursday, both Nottingham and Sears had their first court appearance.

During the hearing, the charges of Murder and Criminal Street Gang Activity were added.

Both men were transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on February 23, 2023.

They're still being held without bond, with additional charges.

Nottingham's charges include four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, and traffic charges.

Sears is also charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation-Misdemeanor.

On Feb. 23, 18-year-old Jordon Collins and 19-year-old Keymarion Manor were taken to the hospital.