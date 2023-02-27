Bibb County investigates four drive-by shootings within four days

Davis says there are "indications" that the people involved in the drive-bys were affiliated with gangs.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb saw a week of violence between Thursday and Sunday.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office responded to five shootings that left three men dead and at least four others injured.

Sheriff David Davis says they are still very early on their investigations.

We do know out of those five shootings, four were drive-bys, according to Sheriff Davis.

They all happened within a four mile radius, stretching from Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood to South Macon.

"It's just disheartening for this community, and it's just disheartening for those individuals who've been injured," Davis said.

The string of drive by shootings began Thursday when Raymond Nottingham, Jadarrius Sears, and Keymarion Manor drove to Anthony Homes.

The Sheriff's Office says Manor was in the back of the car, firing outside at Jordan Collins.

Manor, who was shooting at Collins, died after being shot in the head. Collins was shot in the arm but is in stable condition.

"We're trying to figure out who shot when and who shot who," Davis said.

Then, deputies were called to a shooting on Grier Street. 20-year-old Cadarrius Terrell Porter was fatally shot in the head outside a home in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

"We're close to getting a suspect in that case," Davis said.

Less than 48 hours after a shooting on Wren Avenue, investigators were back in Anthony Homes Saturday for another homicide. 25-year-old Corey Hall died from gunshot wounds.

The next day, deputies responded to the fourth drive-by in four days, the Sheriff says.

Two men, ages 26 and 29, were shot on Churchill Street in Macon's Unionville neighborhood. Davis told 13WMAZ Monday afternoon that they're close to making an arrest in the Churchill Street case.

So, are these four cases connected at all?

The Sheriff said Monday afternoon that investigators do not believe the shootings on Grier Street or Churchill Street are connected. They are investigating whether Thursday's and Saturday's shootings on Wren Avenue are connected.

13WMAZ asked the Sheriff's Office if any of these shootings are gang-related.

Davis says there are "indications" that the people involved in all four drive-bys were affiliated with gangs.

"We can infer certain things by the people involved and the methods of which they used. This may be gang related, this may be get backs, but until we arrest the people responsible, we'd rather withhold from any speculation," Davis said.

Davis says this violence is driven more by personal disputes than by gangs.