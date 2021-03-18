Two Dublin city employees hospitalized after tree falls on truck

Police Chief Tim Chatman says high winds caused a tree to fall on the truck both men were riding in

Two Dublin city employees were injured Thursday when a tree fell on the truck.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bellevue Road and Oakhurst Street.

He says employees Johnny Butts and Jeff Washington were in their truck when a tree fell on them due to high winds. Washington was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Butts is being treated at Fairview Park.

