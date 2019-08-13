MACON, Ga. — Two hotels were approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday, one in north Macon and the other in the downtown area.

Here's a breakdown of what each hotel will be like.

TRU Hotel Project

  • This hotel is part of the Hilton Brand.
  • It will be located at 1540 Bass Road in the same plaza as Natalia's, Holiday Inn Express, and the Homewood Suites.
  • The hotel plans to have four stories and 101 rooms.
  • The proposal was submitted by Triple Point Engineering on behalf of Parks Hospitality Group --  a company based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
  • It's not yet clear when the project will begin.
  • You can find the full plans here.

Hyatt Place Hotel

  • This hotel will be located from 620 to 678 Poplar Street.
  • Developer Tim Thornton wants to eventually build two hotels, retail spaces, restaurants, and a mixed-use development complex for families in the future.
  • The hotel plans to have five stories with 121 rooms.
  •  It will have a workout facility, meeting space,lounge area, and ground-floor outdoor seating.
  • Thornton says construction should start by the end of September and the hotels should be built by the end of 2020.
  • You can find the full plans here.
hyatt hotel poplar street
Tim Thornton

Editor's note: The video in this story is from July and outlines plans in the proposal for the Bass Road hotel.