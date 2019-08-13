MACON, Ga. — Two hotels were approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday, one in north Macon and the other in the downtown area.

Here's a breakdown of what each hotel will be like.

TRU Hotel Project

This hotel is part of the Hilton Brand.

It will be located at 1540 Bass Road in the same plaza as Natalia's, Holiday Inn Express, and the Homewood Suites.

The hotel plans to have four stories and 101 rooms.

The proposal was submitted by Triple Point Engineering on behalf of Parks Hospitality Group -- a company based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

It's not yet clear when the project will begin.

You can find the full plans here.

Hyatt Place Hotel

This hotel will be located from 620 to 678 Poplar Street.

Developer Tim Thornton wants to eventually build two hotels, retail spaces, restaurants, and a mixed-use development complex for families in the future.

The hotel plans to have five stories with 121 rooms.

It will have a workout facility, meeting space,lounge area, and ground-floor outdoor seating.

Thornton says construction should start by the end of September and the hotels should be built by the end of 2020.

You can find the full plans here.

Tim Thornton

