MACON, Ga. — Two hotels were approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday, one in north Macon and the other in the downtown area.
Here's a breakdown of what each hotel will be like.
TRU Hotel Project
- This hotel is part of the Hilton Brand.
- It will be located at 1540 Bass Road in the same plaza as Natalia's, Holiday Inn Express, and the Homewood Suites.
- The hotel plans to have four stories and 101 rooms.
- The proposal was submitted by Triple Point Engineering on behalf of Parks Hospitality Group -- a company based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
- It's not yet clear when the project will begin.
- You can find the full plans here.
RELATED: New hotel proposed for Bass Road in Macon
Hyatt Place Hotel
- This hotel will be located from 620 to 678 Poplar Street.
- Developer Tim Thornton wants to eventually build two hotels, retail spaces, restaurants, and a mixed-use development complex for families in the future.
- The hotel plans to have five stories with 121 rooms.
- It will have a workout facility, meeting space,lounge area, and ground-floor outdoor seating.
- Thornton says construction should start by the end of September and the hotels should be built by the end of 2020.
- You can find the full plans here.
Tim Thornton
RELATED: New seafood restaurant opens in Warner Robins
RELATED: North Macon Plaza off Bass Road will open in September
RELATED: North Macon Plaza announces hiring events for HomeGoods, Marshalls
Editor's note: The video in this story is from July and outlines plans in the proposal for the Bass Road hotel.