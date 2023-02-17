'My staff thought I was crazy': Tyler Perry exhibit opens up at Macon's Tubman Museum

Tubman Director Harold Young says he wanted the exhibit as an inspiration for the next generation.

MACON, Ga. — Friday was a big night in downtown Macon, as the Tubman Museum opened its newest exhibit.

It follows the life and legacy of actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. The exhibit has everything a Tyler Perry fan would want to see. It has pictures of his childhood home, some costumes from Madea and a video message from Perry when he opened his Atlanta studio.

They've been working on it for about two years now.

"My staff thought I was crazy saying I'm going to get a Tyler Perry exhibit in here. And it's happening tonight, so it's kind of surreal," said Tubman Museum Director Harold Young.

It was a night full of dreams come true at the Tubman Museum, with a red carpet, dancing, and plenty of excitement.

"You can work in this industry for a very long time, but there are very few people like Mr. Perry," said Robert Boyd, the Chief Operating Officer for Tyler Perry Studios.

Boyd came to the exhibit in Perry's place. The exhibit begins with a timeline of Perry's life, and features his childhood home, costumes, awards and even some of his work.

At the end, you'll find the 'Living the Dream' area. You can write down your dream, fold it and add it to the wall. Maggie Bush shared hers.

"The dream that I wrote down is to maybe win an Oscar for my own writing. So yeah. Maybe dreams do come true," Bush said.

She's a creative coordinator with Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Bush says she had a part in curating the exhibit.

"It is a dream come true to kind of see what we had envisioned on paper to come to life," Bush said.

Young hopes the exhibit inspires the next generation.

"Somebody's life like that, you don't expect them to be where they are now. So I wanted some inspiration for young people," Young said.

The exhibit opens to the public on Monday. It'll be open for another two years.