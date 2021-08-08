Looking Ahead: More lane closures around I-16/I-75 interchange beginning Monday

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will be continuing construction on the I-16/I-75 Interchange improvement project next week

If your daily commute includes driving through the I-75/I-16 Interchange, expect some changes beginning Monday. Here's what you need to be on the look out for:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing construction on the I-16/I-75 Interchange improvement project next week.

Monday through Friday, one right lane and shoulder lane will be closed on I-16 westbound near the interchange from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to a GDOT press release. Contractors will be installing sound wall panels on the I-16 westbound bridge over the Ocmulgee River.

One left lane will be closed on the north end of Second Street northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. as crews demolish curb and pavement in the area.

One right lane will be closed on Coliseum Drive/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard each weekday night beginning Monday, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow crews to set beams on the new bridge structure.

Wednesday through Friday, one right lane and shoulder lane will be closed on I-75 southbound between Hardeman Avenue and the interchange from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The contractor will be pouring concreate on the Riverside Drive bridge.

In the long term, the dedicated right turn lane on the I-16 eastbound off-ramp to Spring Street will remain closed through the spring of 2022, according to the release.

There is a permanent lane closure on Coliseum Drive/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard southbound between Clinton Street to Riverside Drive and the southbound traffic in that area is currently reduced to one lane.

The far right lane of I-75 northbound at the Georgia 19/Georgia Avenue exit (exit 164) is closed to traffic for the next several months.

Spring Street's far right lane at the I-16 westbound on-ramp as well as the right-hand on-ramp to I-16 westbound are both closed for several months; the Spring Street on-ramp to I-16 westbound has been relocated to the far left lane.

The I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project is a $500 million safety and mobility megaproject.

When the project is complete, GDOT says it "will deliver safer and improved mobility for Macon-Bibb County’s local commuters and businesses, regional travelers and commercial freight from the Georgia southern coast to destinations within the state and throughout the U.S."