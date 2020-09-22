Join in on National Diaper Awareness Week by donating diapers to families in need!

MACON, Ga. — It is National Diaper Awareness Week and to help Central Georgia families struggling to afford supplies in the midst of a pandemic, United Way is asking for your help.

From September 21-27, United Way is working with local businesses to hold their first diaper drive.

All you have to do is drop off diapers, pull-ups, or baby wipes at any of the four designated locations.

United Way's First Steps program coordinator Lauralen Avery says she constantly talks to parents who are always in need of diapers.

"We're trying to just get more diapers so we can help more families and ultimately help more babies," says Avery. "Diapers are a basic need just like food, clothing and shelter."

Avery says she's found that the costs can rack up quickly for families running through diapers daily to keep their kids clean and safe.

She says on a monthly basis, diapers can cost up to $100 per child.

"A woman talked about having her baby sit in a wet diaper so she could make it through the day without using as many," says Avery. "A couple of weeks ago I was talking to someone who admitted to taking diapers from a store... that need is definitely out there."

You can donate diapers, pull-ups, and baby wipes at Cadence Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, Head Over Heels, and the security office at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

People working at Perdue Farms can also donate internally.