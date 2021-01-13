This building is owned by Houston Properties, LLC. We reached out to the company for a comment, but the number is out of service.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some people in Warner Robins are concerned after pictures of a vacant building, with loads of trash outside it, were circulating on social media.

The building sits at 1205 Watson Boulevard. It was originally Citizen's State Bank when it first opened in 1956.

Pastor David Wynn of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church says he drove by Saturday and noticed all of the mess. He and his friend Lewis Jackson went by Monday to start cleaning it up.

"One thing that caught my attention is the area. That was where the homeless were staying -- it's right down the street from City Hall, and also Robins Air Force Base, so it wasn't it wasn't a secret. It was out in public," said Wynn.

"I feel that we [the city] are rich in resources to the point that we should be able to help those in need and also keep our keep our community clean."

After pictures continued to circulate on social media and the city began to receive calls, Mayor Randy Toms asked Public Works fix up the rest.

He says the city will keep an eye on it. He also encourages people in Warner Robins to volunteer.

"If people are really interested in helping us clean up Warner Robins in those parts of town, then we have Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, which is through our community development department, they are welcome to come down here and volunteer to help clean up some of these areas," said Mayor Toms.

Warner Robins Code Enforcement Director Bill Mulkey says it's been an continuing problem with trash at this building. Code Enforcement is on the lookout.

"Luckily, with the help of the church members, it got done quicker. The first code case was back in July 2017, then in August of 2020, and and again yesterday, so you've got a history," said Mulkey.